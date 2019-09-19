Kim Kardashian shares first look at new family home on Wyoming ranch Kim and husband Kanye West spent time at their new house with their four children

Kim Kardashian has given fans the first look at the idyllic ranch she and husband Kanye West have recently bought, after spending there with the rapper and their children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her husband are said to have spent £11.4million on the ranch in Wyoming, which spans over 3,000 acres of land with two lakes, a working horse barn and cattle ranch.

A far cry from the couple’s main family home in Hidden Hills, California, the huge property is also said to have its own private mountain range, a restaurant, saloon, at least ten cabins and an event building. And it appears Kim and Kanye are enjoying all that the country home has to offer, judging by a photo shared by them both on Instagram, captioned: "Wyoming Nights."

Kim Kardashian has shared her first photos from her Wyoming ranch

The family photo shows Kim and Kanye sat at a picnic bench with their children, with beautiful sunset mountain views in the background. Kim looks relaxed in a hoodie as she holds their youngest daughter Chicago at the table and tuck into an al fresco dinner.

GALLERY: Inside the Kardashian-Jenners' fabulous homes

Earlier in the week, Kim took her two daughters horseback riding, leading the horse down a dirt path with the Wyoming plains and river in the background. "Wyoming," she simply captioned the sweet photo.

Kim took her daughters North and Chicago horseback riding

Kim previously described their new property as "the prettiest place you’ve seen in your entire life". However, the mum-of-four told Jimmy Fallon that it would not replace their main California home. "I envision summers, I envision some weekends," she said, adding: "We love Wyoming, it’s always been such an amazing place."

MORE: Kim Kardashian shares a tour of her Los Angeles home

The ranch will be an incredibly different base for the family, who spend much of their time at a lavish mansion in Los Angeles that Kim previously described as a "minimal monastery". The minimalistic home was designed by Kanye and architect Axel Vervoordt, and is all in muted shades of cream, white and grey.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.