Kim Kardashian reveals the surprising way baby Psalm has changed her family

Kim Kardashian has revealed just how much four-month-old Psalm has changed the family dynamic – for the better! According to The Metro, Kim said that Psalm brings a zen vibe to her household, and that since his birth there has been much less drama between her other three children, North, six, Saint, three, and Chicago, one. Kim explained: "I feel like having four is so much more zen. I feel really calm and zen. I feel like they all love each other. My two older kids would fight a little bit and now, since the baby’s here, everyone gets along… I’m rolling with it. It just really is zen. It feels really equal and calm and great."

Kim is known for being open and frank when it comes to parenting. Earlier in September, the reality TV star shared a hilarious photo of herself and her daughter six-year-old daughter North at a wardrobe fitting. Kim takes centre stage in a glamorous, skin-tight neon outfit and North can be seen in the background, sulking between the clothes rails. Kim captioned the rib-tickling snap: "I guess she wasn't feeling the fitting!" Many parents were quick to relate, with one writing: "This is my daughter every time we go shopping," while another added: "My kid does this every time we go shopping and hides - it scares me!" A third added: "My girls used to hide in the clothes when shopping."

Kim and son Psalm

Kim has made it clear that North already has an eye for fashion. Over the summer Kim took her kids on a trip to Japan, and in every photo shared by the mum-of-four, little North looks like an absolute fashionista. The best part? Kim revealed that North had actually styled herself on the holiday! Taking to Instagram, Kim shared a collage of North's Japan outfits with the caption: "My Northie girl is the ultimate fashionista! She comes with me to fabric stores and picks out what she likes and for our Japan trip I let her style herself. I should have let her style me too lol. She loves it. She’s having fun and I am so happy she’s so expressive."

How on earth Kim managed to get all her kids to sit still for a photo, we'll never know!

North is clearly a fashion star in the making, just like her dad Kanye!

