Kim Kardashian reveals surprising facts about her daughter Chicago's personality The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star shares four children with Kayne West

Kim Kardashian is a doting mum to four children, and they couldn't be any more different from each other! In an interview with Vogue Arabia, in which she appears as the September cover star, Kim gave a rare insight into her family life away from the spotlight. The beauty mogul was asked about her children's personalities while being interviewed by Kayne West, and revealed that North, six, was "Kayne's twin" while her oldest son Saint, three, was just like her. She also revealed that Chi - despite being calm - has a temper on her. "She [North] is so creative, expressive and has so much of your personality," Kim told her husband. "Saint, I think, has more of my personality. What do you think?" she said, to which Kayne replied: "I think so too."

Kim Kardashian has revealed daughter Chicago has a temper

Kim is still waiting to get to know the personalities of her youngest two children - Chicago, 19 months, and Psalm, three months. "Chi, it's too early to say," she said. "She has a temper that we don't have but then she's so calm, which is just like us too. For Psalm, it's too early to tell. Hopefully they will have little bits of us and lots of themselves."

Psalm was welcomed via a surrogate in May and Kim recently shared the first photo of all four of her children together, which was taken during a family holiday to the Bahamas in August. Reflecting on her own childhood growing up, Kim told Vogue: "Growing up, I always thought I wanted four kids and then after we had North, I didn’t think we were going to have another one because of how difficult the pregnancy was. After we had Saint, I for sure thought we were done but then we kept going — and now we have four."

Chicago with her big brother Saint

Kim recently responded to a fan on Instagram Stories during a Q and A, and revealed that while she would like to have more children, four is as many as she can handle right now. "I LOVE my babies so much but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention," she said.

