Kim Kardashian reveals parenting struggle with hilarious new photo This is so funny!

Kim Kardashian's lifestyle may not be relatable to many of us, but when it comes to parenting - she faces the same realities as everyone else! On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a hilarious photo on Instagram of herself and her daughter North, six, at a wardrobe fitting. While at first glance the picture appeared to be another glimpse into Kim's glamorous life, with the star posing in a neon outfit in front of a rail of clothes, on close inspection, North can be seen sulking at the back of the rail - looking less than impressed. "I guess she wasn't feeling the fitting!" Kim captioned the image. Many parents were quick to relate, with one writing: "This is my daughter every time we go shopping," while another added: "My kid does this every time we go shopping and hides - it scares me!" A third added: "My girls used to hide also in the clothes when shopping."

Kim Kardashian shared a new photo with North that parents could relate to

North may only be six, but she has already shown a keen interest in style - most of the time! Over the weekend, Kim shared a new photo of the pair during their recent holiday to the Bahamas, and North was pictured wearing a pair of giant hoop earrings. Kim received a lot of negative comments from critics who questioned why she was allowing her little girl to wear such big earrings. However, Kim's fans were also quick to defend North's choice of jewellery, with many suggesting that they were probably Kim's earrings that North was wearing for the photo. One follower posted: "All these people commenting on a pair of earrings. Since you were searching for some detail to jump on in this pic, how about the way North is looking at Kim. That is unconditional trust, love, and admiration right there!"

The reality TV star is mum to four children

This isn't the first time that Kim has come under fire from fellow parents. In July, North was pictured wearing a nose ring, forcing the reality TV star to assure everyone that it was fake. The mother-of-four also went to Japan at the beginning of the summer with her family, and shared a sweet collage of North's outfits that she had self-styled for their trip. Taking to Instagram, Kim wrote alongside the images: "My Northie girl is the ultimate fashionista! She comes with me to fabric stores and picks out what she likes and for our Japan trip I let her style herself. I should have let her style me too lol. She loves it. She’s having fun and I am so happy she’s so expressive."

