Kourtney Kardashian reveals she almost quit Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that she almost quit Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Appearing on The Real Daytime, when asked whether she's ever considered walking away from the show, the TV star admitted: "Every day is different. But at the moment I'm happy and I'm very into my blessings and feeling very good. But I definitely have my moments where, 'cause I mean, life is short."

The 40-year-old lifestyle guru shares Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four, with ex-partner Scott Disick, but added that she has no intention of forcing them to front a reality show of their own. Kourt spoke frankly, saying: "If they want to do it, I think it's whatever their dreams are. I definitely would never push them to do it and it's not something that I'm hoping they're going to do."

Kourtney is no stranger to the price of fame. The mum-of-three recently revealed in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she'd been left with a bald spot after attending a red carpet with an extremely tight ponytail. Speaking on the hit show, sister Kim noticed the damage to Kourtney's tresses as she looked at her phone. In the clip, Kim exclaims: "Kourtney you have a really big spot on the top of your head, look down" she said. "Oh my god, I am afraid for your life."

Kourtney responded: "It's a hole in my head. I swear it's from my ponytail, it was so tight I have a bump on my head." Kim then told her sister: "Kourtney, you're bald. You need to go to the hospital right now," to which Kourtney replied: "I'm not going to the hospital!"

In order to help her hair grow back, 40-year-old Kourtney even had plasma injections in her head!

