Amanda Holden shares gorgeous new family photos – and proves she takes after her mum!

Amanda Holden has been kept busy recently, thanks to her role as a judge on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions and her new clothing line with Fenn Wright Manson, but she's always got time for her family. That was more obvious than ever in a series of photos she shared to her Instagram stories on Sunday. She posted the pictures from a break in Tresco, part of the Isles of Scilly, in Cornwall, where she seemed to be enjoying clear skies and clean beaches with her sister, oldest daughter, and her parents. She initially posted a video clip panning around the beautiful island scenery, which she captioned: "It's going to be very hard to leave later."

Amanda enjoyed a break in Cornwall with her family

She then shared a photo of 13-year-old Alexa, who Amanda usually calls Lexi, walking on the beach with Amanda's sister Debbie, both of them barefoot, with lightly windswept long blonde hair. Amanda captioned the picture simply: "Sister & Daughter". In the next image, the mum-of-two paid tribute to Strictly Come Dancing, with her and Lexi posing as if they were ballroom dancing. Alexa wore jeans and a red fleece while Amanda also kept things casual in dark leggings and a bright pink sweatshirt and appeared to be laughing in delight. "Strictly! #Lexi [heart emoji]," she captioned this picture.

Amanda's photo showed she looks just like her mum

She then posted a photo of the sand, in which the words "Nanny and Papa" had been etched, before sharing a final photo showing Amanda with her mum, dad, and sister on the beach. She captioned the lovely snap: "the original #team" and it was hard not to notice just how alike Amanda and her mother look – they could almost be twins! It's not clear if Amanda's younger daughter and husband couldn't make the trip or were just feeling camera-shy, but the actress and presenter also shares seven-year-old Hollie with Chris Hughes, who she married in the glamorous setting of Somerset's Babington House in December 2008.

