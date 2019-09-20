Amanda Holden's daughter Hollie reveals what embarrasses her the most about her famous mum The Britain's Got Talent judge shares two daughters with husband Chris Hughes

Amanda Holden was joined by her adorable daughter Hollie on her Heart Breakfast radio show, but after Friday's interview, we're not sure if the little girl will ever be invited back! Radio presenter Jamie Theakston chatted to the mother-daughter pair and asked the seven-year-old what her mum does to embarrass her the most.

To Jamie's surprise, Hollie replied: "She goes naked all around the house." "Oh dear, oh dear, that wasn't what I was expecting. And how do you feel about that Hollie?" asked Jamie. Hollie replied: "I just get annoyed."

.@AmandaHolden gobsmacked as daughter Hollie, 7, reveals she is always NAKED at home... and only throws on a dressing gown when there's a knock at the door 👀🙈😱



Amanda Holden's daughter Hollie joined her famous mum on her radio show

Amanda, 48, then interjected: "Do you? Do you think I need to put something on?" "Yeah just like a jumper or something," said Hollie. "Just a jumper? Okay," said Amanda. Jamie then asked what the neighbours must make of Amanda's habit. "Well every time rings the doorbell, she has to put a dressing gown on really quickly and when they leave she takes it off!" said Hollie. "She could just keep it on couldn't she? Seems ridiculous," quipped Jamie, to which Amanda replied: "I like to feel free, what can I say."

Amanda shares two daughters with husband Chris Hughes

Amanda also shares a 13-year-old daughter Lexi with her husband Chris Hughes. The couple tied the knot in December 2008, two years after welcoming their first child. Speaking to HELLO! about her marriage earlier this year, Amanda revealed: "Chris is very funny and errs on the side of lightness. We can make jokes out of any situation throughout the best and darkest times of our lives. He's rubbish at romance, but he's there for the solid things – such as keeping my car clean and making sure I relax. He's a proper bloke who looks after me. I'm a strong, opinionated woman, but he helps steer the Mandy ship."

The TV star and her husband have experienced their share of heartache too, though. Amanda suffered a miscarriage in 2010, and in 2011, sadly delivered her stillborn son Theo at seven months pregnant. Speaking on ITV's Tonight programme, she recalled: "I just remember hearing this woman just screaming and screaming and then it was actually – it was me, I realised it was me that was screaming." She added: "He looked so normal and so peaceful. I held him in my arms and I said goodbye, basically."

