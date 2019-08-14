Amanda Holden shares lovely new holiday photo of daughter Lexi And… relax

Amanda Holden and her family are clearly enjoying their summer – at least if her Instagram account is to be believed! Fresh from a holiday in Puglia, Italy, where the 48-year-old shared a series of photos of her daughters as well as snaps of herself looking glamorous in a bikini, on Wednesday she shared a snap of oldest daughter Lexi in a classic British holiday hotspot: Cornwall.

The photo, which Amanda posted to her Stories, showed 13-year-old Lexi having a peaceful moment during her summer break. Laying down in the grass in the middle of the countryside with wildflowers visible in the distance, she looks cool but casual in a pretty khaki green dress, tights and white trainers. Amanda added the hashtag "Cornwall" and captioned the picture simply "Lexi".

Amanda has appeared in several stage productions as well as on television

Lexi, whose full name is Alexa Louise Florence Hughes, has a younger sister, seven-year-old Hollie Rose, who Amanda shares with her husband, Chris Hughes. They married in December 2008 at Babington House in Somerset and the family lives in Surrey, although they also have a cottage in the Cotswolds.

The actress and Britain's Got Talent judge might be making the most of the summer, wherever she travels – but she's been working hard, too. Last week, she announced a new collaboration with Fenn Wright Mason, her first foray into the fashion business, and it launched on Monday. Filled with glitter and glam dresses, the focus is on dressing up and looking glam, as she explained on Instagram just before the launch.

Lexi is Amanda and her husband Chris' oldest daughter

She wrote: Very excited to be sharing this with you!! I have been busy designing my first ever clothing collaboration for @fennwrightmanson. I’m so happy that I’ve got to work with an amazing brand and have been able to create a collection that really reflects my style! Tailored, Glam & Elegant... it’s going to look lovely on you all! Release date is 12th August #AmandaHoldenFWM." Her natural flair for style made her a great fit for the brand, but her stylist Karl Willett says she isn't a diva about getting ready. He told HELLO!: "She is fast. Clothing wise, it's minutes and we are out the door."

