Amanda Holden and her husband Chris Hughes look so loved-up in rare photo

Fans are used to seeing Amanda Holden's glamorous outfits and holiday snaps on Instagram, with her feed occasionally peppered with pictures of her two gorgeous daughters. So it was a real treat on Wednesday when the Heart radio presenter shared a selfie with her husband of ten years, Chris Hughes. The couple were pictured lying down on a sunbed, wearing nearly identical sunglasses and even matching their hairstyles. Amanda poked fun at her husband's long mane, writing: "#morning #selfie #holidays #mylub #rocknroll #hair," alongside a laughing crying emoji.

The 48-year-old and her record producer husband Chris tied the knot in December 2008, with their nearly two-year-old daughter Lexi in attendance. The couple went on to welcome their second daughter Hollie in January 2012.

Amanda and Chris posed for a selfie on holiday

Speaking to HELLO! about her marriage earlier this year, Amanda revealed: "Chris is very funny and errs on the side of lightness. We can make jokes out of any situation throughout the best and darkest times of our lives. He's rubbish at romance, but he's there for the solid things – such as keeping my car clean and making sure I relax. He's a proper bloke who looks after me. I'm a strong, opinionated woman, but he helps steer the Mandy ship."

The couple share two gorgeous daughters

The Britain's Got Talent judge and her husband have experienced their share of heartache too, though. Amanda suffered a miscarriage in 2010, and in 2011, sadly delivered her stillborn son Theo at seven months pregnant. Opening about the heartbreaking period, Amanda discussed the impact the stillbirth had on her and her family in an interview with ITV's Tonight programme – to mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS.

"I just remember hearing this woman just screaming and screaming and then it was actually – it was me, I realised it was me that was screaming," she said. "It was the most surreal, out-of-body experience and I was actually calling my daughter's name because I was just terrified about what to tell Lexi at the time." Amanda added: "He looked so normal and so peaceful. I held him in my arms and I said goodbye, basically."

