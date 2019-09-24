Good Morning Britain star Richard Arnold shocked by Kate Middleton lookalike

Richard Arnold was left confused after a Kate Middleton lookalike appeared on The Chase. The Good Morning Britain presenter spotted a contestant on the ITV quiz show that looked like the Duchess of Cambridge, and the 49-year-old couldn't resist sharing the news with his followers.

Richard, who is currently in Japan reporting on the Rugby World Cup, shared a series of snaps to Instagram (one of his feet in a pair of socks and bright green sandals and the other of Kate Middleton's doppelganger) with the caption: "Socks and sandals: the universal sign that man has given up hope. Not so today in Tokyo as I undergo an extraordinary transformation, to be revealed next week @gmb Meanwhile, back home the Duchess of Cambridge was apparently on The Chase last night and my old moniker popped up."

Richard spotted the Kate Middleton lookalike on The Chase

It seemed Richard wasn't the only person to spot the similarities! His followers rushed to the comment section of his snap to confirm that they too thought the pair looked alike. One wrote: "I said exactly the same about Kate being on The Chase," and another added: "She does rather!"

MORE: Susanna Reid reveals she was dumped by a date after giving up alcohol

Richard Arnold also shared a video of himself meeting Piers Morgan's 'Japanese doppleganger'

MORE: Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard enjoys sweet date night with wife Annie - see picture

Richard seems to be having a fabulous time in Japan. On Tuesday he again took to Instagram, this time with a hilarious video of Piers Morgan's Japanese lookalike – and the journalist's Instagram followers were thrilled. Richard visited a Japanese agency that offers friends for hire, and that's where he found Hero and Irie, who he describes as: "Piers and Susanna in Tokyo."

When searching for the Good Morning Britain hosts' ideal Japanese doppelgangers, Richard told the agency that he is looking for a man "much older than me" and one who is "opinionated", "irritating" and "never lets me speak". As for Susanna's Tokyo equivalent, Richard sweetly asked for someone who is "very intelligent", "very strong" and "looks great in red".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.