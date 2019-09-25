Ruth Langsford shares sweet family video at home with her mum Joan The Loose Women panellist has a close relationship with her mum

Ruth Langsford enjoyed a very special weekend with her beloved mum Joan, who came over to the Loose Women star's house in Surrey for a Sunday lunch. The 87-year-old was captured on camera peeling potatoes in Ruth and husband Eamonn Holmes' kitchen, and the clip was shared on her daughter's Instagram page. The This Morning host captioned the video: "Preparing Sunday lunch with my mum, priceless." Many of Ruth's followers were quick to comment on the footage, with Rochelle Humes writing: "That's a real Sunday. Special times," while TV star Lucy Alexander added: "Yes it really is baby. Time spent with mums is time spent well."

The TV presenter later shared a second video of the kitchen table with all the food laid out, as well as two glasses of sherry. "A child sherry for the chef and the potato peeler! Cheers mum," Ruth wrote. The mum-of-one, 59, enjoys a very close relationship with Joan, and grew up travelling around the world with her mum and big sister Julia while their dad Dennis worked in the military. Earlier this year, Ruth and Joan were left bereft by the tragic death of Julia, who passed away in June. Confirming the sad news at the time, Ruth told her fans: "My lovely sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken. She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever. As I am sure you will appreciate, I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding."

Ruth's mum lives on her own following the death of her husband Dennis in 2012, who passed away after living with Alzheimer's for 13 years. Her daughter makes sure to spend as much time as possible with her in her free time away from her presenting duties at This Morning and Loose Women. Earlier in the month, she shared another video of herself with Joan treating themselves to a meal out at a restaurant. Alongside the clip, Ruth wrote: "Lovely day spent with my amazing Mum (87!!) enjoying the sunshine, chatting, laughing, remembering. Then her favourite… bubble & squeak with poached egg and asparagus Yum! Love you Mum."

