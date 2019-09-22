Stacey Solomon shares the behind-the-scenes drama of baby Rex's first football match Stacey and Joe Swash's baby has had a busy day!

Stacey Solomon shared an adorable video of baby Rex prior to his first football match on Sunday, before the journey to get there turned into more of a trek than she'd planned! The Loose Women star shared the short clip of her four-month-old bouncing on his older brother Zachary's chest, both of them dressed in Arsenal kits. Stacey captioned the video: "Rex's first football match today," adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Stacey was excited to take her sons to watch Arsenal on Sunday

When she came to set off with her children this afternoon, however, disaster struck, as she explained in further Instagram stories. "My brain doesn't work anymore," she sang, with the interior of her car in the background. She went on to explain: "I have managed to unlock the car, put the keys down, put all the kids into the car ready to go to the football, shut the door, and got in the car, went to turn the engine on and realised I've got no keys. I can't turn the car on, we can't go anywhere and can't get back in the house."

Stacey locked her car keys in the house

The mum-of-three looked like she wasn't sure whether to laugh or cry, but she reassured her fans that she had a plan to salvage her afternoon with Rex, Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven. "It's all right, we're going to get in a taxi, we're going to make it, and all will be well." But Stacey revealed that she would be making a huge sacrifice in the process, saying, "I made myself a cheese and tomato sandwich that I've forgot to bring. I think that's the saddest part of all... I'm so hungry."

Later, she posted a series of photos showing that she and the boys had managed to get to the match before kick-off. "We made it just in time," the mum of three posted over an adorable photo of her holding Rex in front of the stadium with Zachary and Leighton in the background. Ten minutes later, she shared another photo of her family, this time with Arsenal player Alex Lacazette.

The family only just made it to the match

She captioned this image: "Timing is everything. Thank you for stopping by and being so nice to the boys, @lacazettealex. I've never seen them so happy." Stacey posted a final pre-match photo to her stories, showing her and her sons in their seats, with Rex on her lap, looking wide awake and making a fist with one hand. "Rex loving first trip to the Arsenal," she wrote. Let's hope he does, considering what it took to get him there!

