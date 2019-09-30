Strictly star Kelvin Fletcher reveals why his next dance with Oti Mabuse will be emotional The former Emmerdale actor replaced Jamie Laing on the BBC One dance show

Strictly Come Dancing star Kelvin Fletcher is gearing himself up for Movie Week and is currently practicing his third dance with dance partner Oti Mabuse in preparation for Saturday night's show. On Sunday night's Result's Show, Kelvin revealed that the pair will be dancing to a soundtrack from Mary Poppins, which is going to be emotional for the doting dad, as the film has a very sentimental reason for him. He said: "I've got a three-year-old daughter [Marnie] and the first time I took her to the cinema which was just six months ago, it was to see Mary Poppins Returns, and that soundtrack is on the house constantly, so it's very special to me." Kelvin then added that he would be doing the song for his little girl.

Strictly star Kelvin Fletcher will be dancing for his little girl Marnie in Movie Week

Kelvin shares Marnie and son Milo, ten months, with his wife Eliza Marsland. On Saturday night, Eliza was watching on proudly from the audience at Strictly as Kelvin and Oti danced the Waltz to What The World Needs Now by Burt Bacharach. The pair received an impressive 28 points from the judges – only a slight mark down on their week one score of 31. The former Emmerdale actor has been married to his wife since November 2015, and during his post-dance interview Kelvin admitted his pre-Strictly nights have been full of night feeds and nappy changes. Kelvin recently spoke about the so-called 'Strictly curse' and said he thinks it's natural for people to think "something is going on" because of the allure of the show.

Kelvin and his Strictly dance partner Oti Mabuse

However, he told The Sun that Eliza isn't worried in the slightest about him taking part in the competition as they are happily married. He said: " Liz knows me, she's known me since I was eight-years-old, and we're very happily married. And don't forget, she's watched me kiss numerous actresses on Emmerdale," he added. "So we haven't even had the 'Strictly curse' conversation yet…perhaps we should!"

Kelvin is a very popular last-minute addition to Strictly, having replaced Oti's original celebrity dance partner Jamie Laing, who was forced to bow out of the competition after suffering an injury in rehearsals. The star admitted the call from the show came as a complete surprise as he wasn't on a replacement list, but jumped at the chance to take part. Kelvin has even had to re-jiggle his previous commitments in order to be on Strictly. The 35-year-old was due to play the lead role in Aladdin at St Helens Theatre Royal in Merseyside in December and the Pantomime had to replace him. Luckily, things worked out well as ex-Strictly pro dancer Robin Windsor has been hired to star in the show instead. Robin was a popular pro on the show, having been partnered with stars including Lisa Riley and Patsy Kensit.

