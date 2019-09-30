Where did Princess Beatrice get engaged? Inside the Italian hotel where Eduardo proposed The five-star resort costs around £2000 per night.

Princess Beatrice and Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi announced their engagement on 26 September 2019, but the question on everyone's lips is: how did he propose? Or, more importantly, where did he propose? Buckingham Palace released a statement that read: "Her Royal Highness and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020."

For the romantic Italian engagement, the 36-year-old businessman got down on one knee at sunset at the Le Sirenuse Hotel on the Amalfi Coast. Nestled within the pastel-coloured houses that make up Positano village, the hotel is perched on a mountain boasting breathtaking views over the bay. Taking full advantage of its location, most rooms in the 58-room resort have a private terrace or balcony for guests to enjoy the surrounding scenery and get those all-important holiday photos!

The rooms are decorated with white linen, red and orange patterned cushions, pieces from the hotel's private art collection, and the floors are covered in intricate blue ceramic tiles. For those who prefer to avoid salty water at the beach, take a dip in the terrace pool and take in the citrus scents of the surrounding lemon trees.

READ: Princess Beatrice wore TWO engagement dresses and her second one is even more glam

Opened in 1951, the hotel has a luxury seaside feel while maintaining an intimate atmosphere, and it costs around £2000 per night. The privacy and serenity it offers likely drew Eduardo to choose the hotel for the couple's special moment. One of the most romantic spots is the Michelin-starred La Sponda restaurant, which is illuminated by four hundred candles in the evening. Watching the candles appear as the sun sets while sipping on rose wine sounds ideal to us!

Positano is a popular holiday destination offering steep narrow streets lined with quaint restaurants and cafes where you can sample traditional Italian pizza or gelato. The major attraction in the picturesque town is the colourful tiled dome of the Chiesa di Santa Maria Assunta, and the 13th-century Byzantine icon of the Virgin Mary that sits inside the Church. Alternatively, you can rent a boat to explore the crystal blue waters or take a trip to nearby Pompeii. And it's not just tourists who flock to the area for its tranquility and photo opportunities - Meghan Markle also previously stayed in the five-star resort with friends in 2016.

It sounds like the perfect location for an engagement, and with the area now holding a special place in Beatrice and Eduardo's hearts maybe they will return for a royal honeymoon in 2020.

GALLERY: Royal weddings held in Windsor