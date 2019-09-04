Jennifer Garner reflects on bittersweet moment with her children The actress shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is a doting mum just like every other parent at the end of the summer holidays, taking to Instagram to reflect on the bittersweet change in her family home as her children went back to school. The 13 Going on 30 actress shared a meme which read: "Moms: I can't wait for my kids to go back to school," and underneath: "Moms on the first day of school," which was accompanied by a picture of Spongebob Square Pants sitting alone with a cup of coffee looking miserable. Alongside the picture, Jennifer wrote: "It was time, Lord, yes. But why does the house feel so empty?" Many of the star's followers were able to relate with how she was feeling, with one writing: "I felt exactly the same way today!" while another wrote: "My heart hurts today." A third advised: "Just wait until they go to collage and your house will feel really empty. Treasure these precious times."

Jennifer Garner has reflected on how she feels about her children going back to school

The Hollywood star shares daughters Violet, 13 and Seraphina, ten, along with son Samuel, eight, with ex-husband Ben Affleck. The pair are on good terms and live close to each other so that they can co-parent. Ben even paid tribute to Jennifer on Mother's Day by sharing a lovely photo of her with his own mother on Instagram. He wrote next to it: "Happy Mother's Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love." He also chose to donate money to two charities in their honour.

MORE: The best dressed stars from the GQ Men of the Year Awards

Jennifer with her three children

Both Jennifer and Ben rarely share photos of their children on social media, preferring for them to stay out of the spotlight during their childhood. The actress has previously spoken out about the privacy battle she and many other Hollywood stars fought in court, which helped ensure that the paparazzi keep their distance from their children after they were constantly hounded on a daily basis.

READ: Harper Beckham surprises as she reveals dad David's favourite outfit

While photos are rarely posted, Jennifer often gives an insight into her family life on her social media pages. The doting mum recently shared a picture of the decorations her children had made during the summer holidays with the help of their nanny, revealing that they had hid them in different rooms and that it had provided hours of entertainment. She also thanked the leaders at her children's summer camp for helping them make such lovely memories. The star accompanied the Instagram post with a picture of a homemade present that they had given her on their return.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.