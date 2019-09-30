Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper sends fans into frenzy with her latest outfit Harper Beckham is a mini fashionista!

Victoria Beckham had a lovely weekend, with a visit from her best friend Eva Longoria and hairdresser Ken Paves, who had come over to London from LA. The former Spice Girl shared a lovely photo of the pair with sitting on the sofa with her daughter Harper Beckham – who is also Eva's goddaughter – and it sparked a huge reaction from fans for more than one reason! While many people loved seeing Harper spending time with her godmother, others were delighted to see that the eight-year-old was wearing a Harry Potter T-shirt and holding a wand. The little girl appears to be a fan of Gryffindor and was wearing a red design with the house's logo on it. In the comments section, one follower wrote: "Harper is a Potterhead omg," while another added: "The fact Harper loves Harry Potter makes me so happy." A third commented: "Glad to see she's in the Gryffindor house!"

Harper Beckham with godmother Eva Longoria and Ken Paves

Harper had gone to Harry Potter World with her dad David Beckham on Saturday and it is likely that she had purchased her new T-shirt and wand during the visit. David had shared a number of pictures on Instagram Stories from their day, including one of his little girl posing with a wand in a gift shop and another of the pair posing in front of props from the film. The former footballer has gone all out for his little girl's favourite film, even building her a Lego Hogwarts Castle, which consisted of over 6,000 pieces last weekend. Once that was complete, David started work on building the Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express with a little help from his son Cruz.

Harper is a big Harry Potter fan

Victoria and David are incredibly close to all their children and want to make sure that they grow up with the same family values that they had during their own upbringings. Victoria recently opened up about the lessons she teaches her children during an interview with Glamour. She also revealed that in particular, she is telling Harper just how important it is to be kind to others, having experienced bullying as a child. She said: "The fact I can talk to Harper about that [her bullying experience] and how girls should be kind to girls.. really I use my own experiences and share that."

