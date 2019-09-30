Everything you need to know about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding The couple are getting married in South Carolina

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are preparing to say 'I do' for a second time as they host a big wedding for their family and friends, one year after they first tied the knot in a secret ceremony at a Manhattan courthouse. The couple are in Bluffton, South Carolina, for their big day on Monday, and started the celebrations with a rehearsal dinner on Sunday evening. Here's everything you need to know about Justin and Hailey's wedding.

The wedding date

A save the date obtained by TMZ in August revealed that Justin and Hailey are marrying on Monday 30 September. Few details were shared on the comic strip-inspired card except for that it was taking place in South Carolina, and the couple told guests they are "honoured to have you on this special day".

The wedding venue

Justin and Hailey's nuptials are set to take place at the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel, a 20,000-acre luxury waterfront resort that has an extensive nature preserve, a riverfront marina and a golf course. The couple have their choice of romantic settings to host their wedding; the idyllic May River Chapel and Somerset Chapel are both perfect settings for their religious ceremony, and there are also two ballrooms and a wine cellar for a more intimate celebration.

Who is on the guest list?

As you may expect, there will be a number of celebrities in attendance; Hailey's father Stephen will walk her down the aisle, while Alaia and Ireland Baldwin will be bridesmaids. Other close friends including Bella and Gigi Hadid are tipped to attend, while Kendall Jenner, Katy Perry and Justin's manager Scooter Braun were all spotted arriving in Savannah, Georgia, ahead of the wedding.

The wedding planner

Justin and Hailey's wedding has reportedly been organised by celebrity party planner extraordinaire Mindy Weiss, who has planned weddings for the likes of Ellen DeGeneres and Sofia Vergara, and several parties for the Kardashians and Jenners. It sounds like they're in good hands!

