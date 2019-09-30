Popular former Strictly pro Flavia Cacace makes surprise return – and fans are delighted Strictly fans were delighted when they saw Flavia on It Takes Two

Strictly never fails to surprise! On Monday's episode of It Takes Two, popular former pro Flavia Cacace made a surprise appearance on the show to discuss Saturday night's dances. Flavia was on the show from 2006 to 2012 – where she won the series with gymnast Louis Smith. On Twitter, fans expressed their excitement at seeing Flavia on their TV screens, with one writing: "Ahh, Flavia one of my favourite ever former Strictly pro's on It Takes Two," while another wrote: "Omg Flavia on It Takes Two! I love her." A third added: "I want Flavia on It Takes Two every week along with Vincent – two of my favourite former pros."

Former Strictly pro Flavia Cacace made a surprise appearance on It Takes Two

Strictly will always have a special place in Flavia's heart, as she found love on the show with husband Jimi Mistry. Talking in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the pro said: "People talk about the Strictly curse but I met my husband Jimi [Mistry] nine years ago on the show and I'm the happiest I've ever been, so it is definitely a blessing in my eyes," says Flavia who is now a fully qualified personal trainer and nutritional adviser." Flavia was paired with Jimi – a former Coronation Street actor – in 2010 and the pair married in a romantic Christmas ceremony three years later.

MORE: Strictly pros reunite to talk about finding love, friendships and happiness after the ballroom

Flavia met husband Jimi Mistry on Strictly

READ: Kelvin Fletcher reveals why his next dance with Oti Mabuse will be emotional

Flavia went on to find a very different passion from dancing and obtained a professional qualification to become a dog groomer in 2017. The star completed a course in Professional Dog Grooming and has become a member of the UK's Pet Industry Federation. Flavia shared a photo of herself with her certificate on Twitter when she passed, and wrote: "During my time away I've been a little busy but glad that I can finally say I have passed my City & Guilds in Professional Dog Grooming." The star is also still helping others to dance with her own company, Dance with Flavia, and offers private tuition and workshops in all the favourite Strictly dances, including the Cha Cha Cha, Salsa, Waltz and Foxtrot. And while it is unlikely that Flavia will return to Strictly, the star revealed to HELLO! that it's nice to hear that other people still consider her as one of the pros. She said: "I've even had people talk to me thinking I am still in the show, which is very funny."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.