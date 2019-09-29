Strictly's Aljaž and Janette visited Gorka Marquez, Gemma Atkinson and baby Mia – and the photos are adorable It was a Strictly Come Dancing couples reunion!

Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec took to Instagram on Sunday to share some very special news - he and wife Janette Manrara spent the afternoon visiting Gorka Marquez, his partner Gemma Atkinson and their two-month-old baby Mia. Janette and Aljaz were clearly delighted to get the chance to meet baby Mia, who was born on 4 July.

Aljaz shared the sweet photos to his Instagram account

Sharing a series of videos to his Instagram stories, Aljaz, 29, first uploaded a close-up photo of the tiny tot's hand peeking out of a white cardigan, which he captioned: "Just met little Mia," tagging both her parents' accounts, @glouiseatkinson and @gorkamarquez. He then uploaded a video showing Mia on his wife's knee. The 35-year-old looked delighted with her new friend, who had fallen asleep with her dummy in. "She's really comfortable," said Janette, who also appeared to be speaking in Spanish to little Mia.

RELATED: Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec delights fans with baby post

Gemma posted a photo of herself with the pair, who both beamed, while baby Mia looked wide awake and wore a hint of a smile as Janette held her on her knee. Gemma had her hand over her mouth, which she explained in the photo's caption. The new mum wrote: "I had a mouth full of Doritos... Afternoon visit from Aljaz & Janette today." Gorka simply commented with a row of hearts, while Janette wrote: "She is absolutely gorgeous! Quickest visit ever but cannot wait to see her again soon!! You guys have a beautiful family!" Gemma's followers loved the heartfelt moment, commenting: "Honestly makes me so happy that Mia is adored by so many, "Aww gorgeous pic! How are you still so beaut even with a mouthful of crisps," and "So beautiful, strictly family for life."

Baby Mia fell asleep on Janette's lap

MORE: Inside Strictly couple Janette Manrara & Aljaz Skorjanec's house

Aljaž then shared a couple of videos from Gemma's own stories, where she teased the family's visitors, saying; " We're enjoying our Sunday trying to get a bit of peace and quiet, we get these two bloody intruders! And they put my child to sleep". "So sorry, we were just in the area," said Janette, while Aljaž joked, "It was the closest off-licence." As they left, the pro dancer narrated their exit, saying, "So we're finally leaving…" while Gemma could be heard shouting, "Get out of here!" We bet they'll be back.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.