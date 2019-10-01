Victoria Beckham accidentally reveals untidy bedroom in hilarious video The former Spice Girl was showing fans her outfit from inside her room

Victoria Beckham delighted fans on Monday evening by showing just how relatable she is. The former Spice Girl was giving details of the outfit she was wearing on a night out to Sotheby's in London from inside her bedroom, but didn't realise that her pyjamas were still on the floor! In the footage posted on Instagram Stories, the fashion designer spotted them while she was talking to the camera, and interjected: "Oh, get my pyjamas out the way!" as she kicked them away from view. As ever, Victoria looked stylish for her night in town, dressed in an all-black ensemble from her new SS20 Victoria Beckham collection.

Victoria Beckham kicked away her pyjamas in a hilarious video

Beauty-wise, David Beckham's wife opted for a new 'scruffy' ponytail which was created by her friend and hairdresser, Ken Paves. Victoria rocked a smoky eye makeup look using her own products from her new Victoria Beckham Beauty collection. Ken accompanied her to the event, along with her best friend, Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria. The pair had flown to London from LA for the occasion and had enjoyed spending time with the Beckhams over the weekend.

MORE: Meghan Markle surprised with sweet present for baby Archie

The former Spice Girl looked stylish at Sotheby's star-studded party

Victoria has had a whirlwind year with the launch of her beauty collection, which hit the shelves in September during London Fashion Week. The star had been teasing fans about the range since the beginning of the year, and it certainly hasn't disappointed. Since opening a new Instagram page for her beauty brand less than a month ago, it has already ranked up 102,000 followers. The new range is reasonably priced, with eyeliners starting from just £20. There's even a Royal eyeshadow palette which Victoria even tested by wearing it to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in May 2018. The star's range is cruelty-free and inclusive for all skin tones.

READ: Kourtney Kardashian shocks with blonde hair

No doubt Victoria's beauty line will be as successful as her fashion collection. In 2017, she was honoured with an OBE for her services to the fashion industry, being handed the accolade by Prince William during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Victoria's fashion empire also boasts a secondary diffusion line Victoria, Victoria Beckham. Famous fans of her label include A-listers such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Sienna Miller and Blake Lively, as well as The Circle host Emma Willis - who more often than not is seen rocking a VB trouser suit on the days she presents live TV. Victoria's clothes are even popular with royalty, and the Duchess of Sussex has stepped out in her pieces on more than one occasion.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.