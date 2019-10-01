Renée Zellweger says there will never be a movie made of her life for THIS reason The Bridget Jones star looked flawless at the Judy premiere

Renée Zellweger stunned at the rainy London premiere of Judy on Monday night, and during her red carpet appearance the Oscar-winning actress opened up about her new film, and why there will never be a film made about her life. The reason? Because the gossip isn't true! Speaking to HELLO!, Renée explained: "Oh they're not gonna make a film about me. All the good stuff is not true!"

Renée, 50, is currently starring in the film Judy, a biopic about Hollywood legend Judy Garland. Set in 1968, the film has already received high praise on the festival circuit and even scored a standing ovation at the Toronto Film Festival in September. Judy follows the highs and lows of the icon's life, including Judy's battle with addiction and financial struggles.

Centred around the launch of Judy Garland's residency in London, which the actresses hoped would get her life back on track, Judy is portrayed as being in a very fragile state of mind. The film explores the final few months of her life – Judy tragically died of an overdose aged 47 just six months after her London show came to an end.

Renée stunned in pink at the Judy premiere

Judy also features flashbacks to the star's early acting stint on the set of The Wizard of Oz and Renée is already tipped to win big at awards season for her compelling performance. Renée is, of course, no stranger to such ceremonies. In 2004 the actress won a best-supporting actress Oscar for her role in Cold Mountain, and in 2003 Chicago – in which she played a leading role – won best picture at the Academy Awards.

Judy is out in the UK on 2 October 2019.

