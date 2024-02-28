Ant Anstead makes a rare reference to life with Renée Zellweger ahead of Bridget Jones 4 filming

Renée Zellweger seems to be incredibly happy in her relationship with TV host Ant Anstead, who made a rare reference to their life together on social media.

It seems that the couple welcomed guests together at their home in California over the weekend, as Ant shared on Instagram a little glimpse of their life together.

© @ant_anstead Instagram Ant and Renée play host to friends

Kate Quilton, a British broadcaster and old friend of Ant's, made a trip across the pond to visit the couple, thanking them for their hospitality. It seems that Ant was more than happy to host her, saying: "Ren and I loved having you over….. Now hurry up and come back to Cali!"

According to Kate, Ant and Renée were incredibly welcoming hosts as she thanked: "you and your tribe, for the deepest bear hug of a welcome".

The couple have been dating for almost three years after meeting on Ant's discovery+ show Celebrity IOU Joyride in 2021, but he's expressed a desire to keep their relationship private.

© Instagram Renee and Ant

"Renée and my relationship is something that's really private," he told PEOPLE. "It's something I'm not really willing to talk too much about. It's really early in our relationship and I don't want to put any pressure on that."

The couple have been taking things slow, but it seems the Oscar-winning actress has become a real member of his family, as she spends time with Hudson - Ant's son with ex-wife Christina Hall - and his older kids Archie, 19 and Amelie, 19.

While Renée isn't on social media, she makes the occasional rare appearance on Ant's Instagram. Last time she appeared on the app, she was photographed with her beau and his two teens ahead of Goodwood Festival of Speed.

© Instagram Renee with Ant's two children

As the family dressed up to the nines, Renée donned a figure-hugging gold dress and wore her hair in an understated chignon, standing out amid the family who all wore black. She stood between Ant and Archie, both looking dapper in tuxedos, while Amelie wore a slinky black gown with an embellished sweetheart neckline.

The actress, best known for her role as Bridget Jones, should be returning to screens soon as the beloved British character, as reports suggest the star is currently finding a place to stay with her partner Ant for when filming starts.

Pre-production is currently in place for the fourth instalment of the franchise. Renée previously told Radio Times: "I know Helen's [Fielding] written the book, and I love this character. So, I mean, if they call me, I'll go running."