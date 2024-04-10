All Renee Zellweger has said on having children and motherhood

Renee Zellweger will be transforming into the loveable Bridget Jones again, and we can't wait!

This week, it has been announced that the Hollywood star will be returning to the movie franchise for the fourth film, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, which will follow Bridget navigate life as a widow while raising two children.

The 53-year-old actress has been incredibly refreshing when it comes to talking about her own decisions on becoming a parent.

Renee Zellweger has never put pressure on herself to have a child

Back in 2008, she spoke to People about her taken on motherhood, admitting that it has never been one of her ambitions, and that she wasn't going to be putting pressure on herself.

She told the publication: "Motherhood has never been an ambition. I don't think like that. I never have expectations like 'when I'm 19, I’m going to do this, and by the time I've hit 25, I'm going to do that'. I just take things as they come, each day at a time, and if things happen, all well and good. I just want to be independent and be able to take care of myself. Anything else is just gravy."

More recently, when filming Bridget Jones' Baby in 2016, she told ExtraTV that her opinions still stood.

She said: "I've never really thought like that about anything in my life, really. I've always been kind of open to whatever. Maybe curious… about to see what's next. I've never been deliberate about what would make me happy in my life."

Renee Zellweger on being a stepmom figure

Renee is a doting stepmom figure to her long-term partner Ant Anstead's three children, and it's clear they have a strong bond. The actress was previously pictured with her boyfriend's youngest son, Hudson, four, as he celebrated his little boy's birthday on social media.

Ant - who shares his son with ex-wife Christina Hall - posted a picture of Hudson and Renee at the park. In the snapshot, they were seen sitting on a bench, with the Hollywood actress doting on the little boy.

Renee and Ant met in 2021

Renee is also stepmother to Ant's two older children, Amelie, 20, and Archie, 17, who he shares with his first wife, Louise Anstead. The older children live with their mom in London, but Ant regularly goes to visit them, and they also spend plenty of time in LA with their dad.

Renee Zellweger's relationship with Ant Anstead

Renee and Ant have been dating since 2021, and first met when they filmed an episode of the star's series, Celebrity IOU Joyride. While they are notoriously private, Ant has shared several tributes to his girlfriend on social media since they began dating. This included a proud shout-out to the Chicago actress following her impressive musical debut with singer songwriter, C M Talkington.

The Hollywood actress sounded incredible in the country music duet and Ant couldn't contain his excitement. His message gave a rare look inside their romance and his words highlighted how much he cares for Renee.

Alongside a clip of the debut, and a photo he wrote: "Ren….. you are utterly brilliant! A beautiful and talented genius! The most gorgeous and classy lady who continues to effortlessly tackle inspiring and cool projects in your stride! He continued: "The coolest human I know. When an old friend called…. She answered and delivered! "Link to the story in my bio (please go watch the video)."

