Renee Zellweger and boyfriend Ant Anstead spotted in rare appearance as they prove they're still going strong

Renee Zellweger showed off her Texas pride on Thursday as she was spotted walking her dogs with boyfriend Ant Anstead in a University of Texas Austin Longhorns hat.

The 54-year-old wore the bright orange baseball cap pulled low over her eyes; the actress was raised in Katy, Texas, and studied English literature at the University of Texas at Austin. For the low key outing, Renee also wore gray cargo pants and a two-toned jacket with hood, while Ant kept it casual in a zip-up hoodie and jeans, with white sneakers.

They were snapped walking their two dogs, Chester and Charlotte. "If ever you've had a bad day, normalcy is pretty damn good," she told People in 2019, noting that her pets "certainly help" to make her feel normal.

© MEGA Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are seen walking her dogs Charlotte and Chester

British TV personality Ant, 44, grew up in Hertfordshire and for six years was a member of the Hertfordshire Constabulary; his service was highlighted by two awards for acts of bravery and his appointment as one of the youngest Tactical Firearms Team officers in UK history. Tragically, in 2005 he was stabbed while apprehending a violent offender, and it led to Ant leaving the force and pursuing his passion for restoring cars.

His new business flourished and he began TV work, co-hosting the Channel 4 show For the Love of Cars with British actor Philip Glenister. In 2017 Hollywood came calling and he accepted a hosting job on The Discovery Channel's Wheeler Dealers, and later Celebrity IOU Joyride – where he met Renee in 2021.

© Instagram Renee and Ant met on Celebrity OIU Joyide

The couple's romance blossomed, and they now live together, with Renee often visiting England with Ant where his two oldest children – Archie, 17, and Amelie, 20 – live and where he still occasionally works.

Ant is also dad to four-year-old son Hudson, whom he welcomed with ex-wife Christina Hall. Their whirlwind romance saw a beach wedding in California in 2018 and their son was born in September 2019.

© Instagram Renee and Ant with his oldest two children

Sadly they ended their marriage the following year, and their divorce was finalized in June 2021.

Renee was previously married to country superstar Kenny Chesney, although she filed for annulment after four months. Between 2006 and 2011 she dated Bradley Cooper, and was also in relationships with Jim Carrey and Jack White.