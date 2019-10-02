Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'taking some time apart' after two years together The couple are parents to one-year-old daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner and her partner Travis Scott are taking a break from their two-year relationship. The couple, who are parents to one-year-old daughter Stormi, are "taking some time but [are] not done," a source close to Kylie confirmed to People. "They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles." Kylie, 22, and 28-year-old Travis are yet to publicly comment on the break.



The family were last seen together at the premiere of Travis' Netflix documentary Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly on 28 August. Kylie and Stormi, meanwhile, attended Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding in South Carolina on Monday evening, without the rapper.

Travis and Kylie have been dating since 2017 when they were spotted cosying up together at Coachella. Many fans believed the couple would soon be heading down the aisle; Kylie has frequently referred to her partner as her "hubby", while Travis has called Kylie his "wifey" in the past. During an interview with GQ in July 2018, Kylie revealed that straight after Coachella, she immediately decided to join Travis on tour. "So he said, 'I'm going back on tour – what do we want to do about this?' Because we obviously liked each other," Kylie recalled. "And I was like, 'I guess I'm going with you'… And then we rode off into the sunset."