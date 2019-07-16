Kylie Jenner opens up about her crippling anxiety in a heartfelt Instagram post "My life is not perfect"

There's no denying, Kylie Jenner has had a rollercoaster of a year. From being crowned Forbes' youngest billionaire to losing her friendship with her former best friend Jordyn Woods, there have been highs and some serious lows. Taking to Instagram, the 21-year-old shared a photo of herself taking in a beautiful sunset, sharing details about her anxiety since becoming a mum to baby Stormi, and dealing with losing close friends.

She wrote to her 140 million followers: "I’m proud of myself, my heart, and my strength. growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal. I’ve lost friends along the way and I’ve lost myself too sometimes."

KARDASHIAN 101: A really handy guide to who's who in the Kardashian-Jenner family tree

She continued: "My first tattoo was 'sanity' to remind myself every day to keep it. I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby, I dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like I had to find myself completely again. I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human. My life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface. be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go."

The young beauty mogul signed off: "We are all capable of great things, worthy of love, and allowed to express ourselves. do more of what makes you happy and be unapologetic. Now is your season - we all have a magnificent destiny."

RELATED: Kylie Jenner reveals daughter Stormi has TWO bedrooms – take a look inside

Kylie isn't the only one from her family to open up about dealing with anxiety. Kylie's sisters have all spoken out. Supermodel Kendall, 23, talked about having sleep paralysis - waking up in the middle of the night unable to move or speak - because of anxiety and having panic attacks when flying alone.

Kim, 38, struggles with her anxiety when she's driving. “I think about it all the time, it drives me crazy,” Kim said in an old episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “I just want to get passed my anxiety and live life… I never had anxiety and I want to take back my life.”

Khloe, 35, opened up about her anxiety back in 2016 on her app: "Lord knows I've had stress and anxiety lately. This year has been absolutely horrible, but it's almost done."

Unsurprisingly, the gym was Khloe's outlet for stress relief. "I promise you, the gym has taken away so much of my stress," she said at the time. "It has helped calm me down. When I'm fidgety and I just feel like everything is closing in, I go to the gym. You're building endorphins and feeling good about yourself. It's saved me."

MORE: Celebrities who have spoken out about mental health issues

Big sister Kourtney, 40, is also open about her anxious thoughts. In a recent clip from the show, we saw Khloe asking Kourtney whether she was happy, to which she replied: "I do think that turning forty, it almost makes you analyse like, where you're at in your life. It's just giving me anxiety."

She told her sister that ever since she launched her Poosh lifestyle website, she finds herself always wishing "I had more time."

It's then she breaks, telling Khloe she feels like she wants to cry before doing just that. "It gives me anxiety and I don't know why," Kourtney adds, "I have so much and I should just be so happy."

PHOTOS: Inside the Kardashians' lavish homes