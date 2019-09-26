Kylie Jenner 'hospitalised with severe flu-like symptoms' – details The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has reportedly been in hospital for several days

Kylie Jenner has been forced to cancel a trip to Paris Fashion Week after she was reportedly hospitalised with severe "flu-like symptoms", which includes nausea and dizziness, last week. The 22-year-old has been "suffering'" for several days with "an intense illness," according to a report by TMZ. Kylie had been due to present an award at the Emmys alongside her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner but had to pull out because of her ill-health. Her dad Caitlyn Jenner is by her side but her mum Kris Jenner is out of the country in Paris.

Kylie Jenner was forced to cancel her trip to Paris

Earlier this week, Kylie informed her fans that she would not be in Paris to launch her makeup collaboration with Olivier Rousteing, the creative director of French fashion house Balmain, because she is "really sick". She shared a note with her followers on social media, writing: "Hi guys! So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier. Unfortunately I'm really sick and unable to travel. I'm heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit."

The 22-year-old with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, and mum Kris Jenner

TMZ added that Kylie's prognosis is not yet known but doctors at a top LA hospital are working hard to determine what is ailing the makeup mogul. In early September Kylie shared a video where she complained about being sick. Sharing a video of her homemade drink, the mum-of-one said she was having throat coat, lemon Echinacea, ginger honey crystals, liquid B12 and Manuka honey.

On Wednesday, Kylie's friends took to her Instagram stories to share a sneak peek at her collaboration with Balmain from Paris, informing her followers that Kylie "is not feeling well" as they shared swatches of a new High Gloss, Matte Lip Kit, and a limited-edition KyShadow x Balmain Eye Shadow Palette.