Kylie Jenner reduces fan to tears with heartwarming gesture

Kylie Jenner made one of her fans' dreams come true after surprising her at her hotel room and taking her for an exclusive tour of Kylie Cosmetics headquarters. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star met Ashley Almonte, who was chosen as a deserving winner by Kylie and Ellen DeGeneres, after they heard that she had given up university to work so that she could help support her mum, who worked at an underprivileged school and using her own funds towards it. Kylie sat down with Ashley and heard about her heartwarming story, before surprising her further by revealing that her mum was also at the studios, along with Kris Jenner.

Ashley's mum then got her own surprise when some of the people she works with at the school sent her a message via a video link, which was played on Kylie's laptop. Touched by just how close Ashley was to her mum and relating to her own relationship with Kris, Kylie shocked them with $250,000 to go towards the school as well as themselves. Kylie told Ashley that she could now go back to university, while her mum told her: "There are guardian angels out there."

Kylie gave Ashley and her mum $100,000 each, along with extra funds for the school

The Kardashians are known for their incredible charity work and often donate money to causes close to their hearts, as well as helping to make their fans' wishes come true. Kim Kardashian in particular has surprised many people over the years. In 2015 she went to her biggest fans' 21st birthday and even arranged to go and meet her at her hometwon in New Orleans. The fan was even given a pair of Yeezy trainers, while North sang happy birthday to her. More recently, Kim and her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic surprised fans with a trip to a rooftop bar in July 2018, complete with drinks and a sweet station.

It's been an incredible year for Kylie, who celebrated daughter Stormi's first birthday in February. During her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 22-year-old opened up about her daughter, describing her as the perfect mixture between her and Travis Scott. During the interview Kylie was joined by her mum, who told the crowd that Stormi was dancing along with the audience backstage in the dressing rom. She also joked that Stormi was a "little rager" and a "little Kylie" - so much so that she has to remind herself that it's her granddaughter and not her daughter. "Kylie, I mean, Stormi," she said.

