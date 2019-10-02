Loose Women star Ruth Langsford reveals embarrassing encounter with son Jack’s teacher We bet Eamonn Holmes' wife isn't the only parent who's done this!

Ruth Langsford was reunited with her Loose Women colleagues on Tuesday, and she returned with news of a recent parenting blunder. The panel – made up of Ruth, Stacey Solomon, Saira Khan and Jane Moore – started by discussing the fact that Saira calls her husband "Daddy" around the house, which the other women agreed was unusual. Then the discussion moved on to accidentally calling teachers "Mum" and "Dad", and in Jane's case, saying "Love you, bye," at the end of a business call.

Eamonn and Ruth have been married since 2010

Ruth, who shares 17-year-old son Jack with her husband Eamonn Holmes, revealed that she felt abashed about a similar mistake she made recently. She explained: "I sent an email to a teacher and put a kiss on the end just this week." Her fellow panellists all appeared to cringe, and Jane asked, "Does Jack know that you did that?" Ruth said that he didn't, and then added: "Please don't tell him, anybody. It was just automatic."

The presenter also shared another embarrassing moment from the weekend, when she, Saira and Stacey went to see their co-host Collen Nolan make her acting debut in Thunder Girls at The Lowry theatre in Manchester. The three went for a quick drink during the interval but didn't hear the bell that summoned them back, and so had to take their seats in the dark. "I bet people were thinking 'who do they think they are?'" Ruth joked.

The couple share 17-year-old son Jack

The 59-year old returned to Loose Women this week after being on hiatus since June, following the death of her sister. She has co-presented This Morning with Eamonn over the summer, standing in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, but took a longer break from the lunchtime show. However, she did take part in a special 20th anniversary edition of the programme in September, with the official Loose Women Twitter page sharing a sweet clip of the first time Ruth appeared with Jack when he was a baby. "I'm so emotional now, I cry at anything and everything," she confessed back then. She seemed delighted to be there again on Tuesday, saying: "It's good to be back with all the girls."

