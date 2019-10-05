Victoria Beckham shares emotional message from Harper to son Brooklyn David Beckham's wife posted the behind-the-scenes snap

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham posted a sweet photo to her Instagram stories on Saturday. The ex-Spice Girl shared a close-up of her daughter Harper Seven with her arms wrapped around one of the family's two dogs, who wore a soulful expression. The mum-of-four wrote: "Happy Saturday X." She then added a caption aimed at her oldest child, son Brooklyn, 20, writing: "Someone misses u @brooklynbeckham."

Twenty-year-old Brooklyn is Victoria and David's oldest child

Victoria and her former footballer husband David also share sons Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 14, who are also close to their sister, sharing photos with her alongside gushing messages of love in honour of her eighth birthday back in July. Romeo wrote: "Happy birthday to the best sister in the world I can't believe your 8!!!! Love you so much and hope you have the best day ever," while Cruz posted: "I love you so much you are such an amazing little girl. Have an amazing day Harper." Dad David wrote: " What more can daddy say other than I love you so much little girl and please stop growing up... Happy Birthday to my pretty lady... You're smile melts all our hearts," and Brooklyn added: "Happy birthday to the best sister ever xx I love you Harper so much. Have the best day ever."

Victoria shared the adorable photo to Instagram on Saturday

Weekends are often family time for the Beckhams, as proven Victoria's next story, which showed Harper and David's matching football boots side by side (his bright yellow and hers bright pink) with the caption: "Daddy and Harper Seven playing football." Recently, David thrilled his daughter by helping her to build a huge Harry Potter LEGO castle, which appeared to take up most of his leisure time.

The youngster is equally thoughtful herself, with Victoria's stories over the last few weeks showing Harper making spaghetti for the family and bringing her mum a fruit plate as well as a cup of coffee in bed. The designer deserved a rest having shown her latest collection at London Fashion Week in September as well as launching her new cosmetics, fragrance and skincare range, Victoria Beckham Beauty, the same month.

