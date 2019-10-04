Primark's £12 check blouse looks EXACTLY like Victoria Beckham's £870 version We love a designer dupe...

We are really enjoying Victoria Beckham's new collection. From cosy knits, to statement coats, tailored separates - it's all so stylish. But what do you expect from the Queen of Fashion, eh? One of the items we have been seriously lusting over is the scarf-print blouse. Made in a lovely cream tone, with a contrasting black check printed over the top, it's the kind of design that could be worn with so many different things, from pencil skirts to tailored trousers, and underneath jumpers. But with a price tag of £870, it's going to clear out our bank accounts, that's for sure. But never fear, because Primark has a fabulous lookalike for just £12! We think you'll agree, it's very impressive. And what's more, you can get the matching skirt for just £13. A designer-inspired outfit for £25? Yes please!

Primark's check blouse looks very like VB's

The fashion mogul appeared on This Morning on Wednesday, revealing all about her new beauty line, which dropped earlier this month.

SHOP: £870, Victoria Beckham

Explaining that her favourite beauty look is the smoky eye, VB also lifted the lid on cosmetic surgery. "I haven't been tempted by a cosmetic procedure," she exclusively told the show, "but never say never. It's whatever makes anyone feel good about themselves. Maybe ask me that question in another 10, 15, 20 years time. Maybe that will have changed, but at the moment I would rather celebrate who I am and just be the best version of myself, as opposed to trying to change too much."

MORE: Want a Teddy coat for the autumn? Primark's one comes in 3 different colours

The brunette beauty also dropped a bombshell about her husband and it seems that they both enjoy a pamper evening or two! "David one hundred percent steals my beauty products," she said. "We share beauty products." Well, sharing is caring, right?

READ: Primark launches a glamorous GOLD bar cart for autumn – and it's only £30

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.