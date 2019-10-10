Amanda Holden shares brilliant theory on who REALLY shared Coleen Rooney's posts Could Amanda Holden's theory on 'Colgate' be right?!

Amanda Holden has come up with a brilliant theory on who might have really shared Coleen Rooney's Instagram posts which would put Rebekah Vardy in the clear (sort of). Chatting on Heart Breakfast, the Britain's Got Talent judge gave her thoughts on the much-talked about topic, saying: "I do have a theory on this with just, being cynical, slightly about the whole thing is, whatever you think about either one of those people, I mean you know I don’t know either of them – I think if, Rebekah Vardy’s not going to gain anything, she doesn’t need the dosh, she doesn’t really need the publicity, now is there a chance that she could have shared some of Coleen’s private posts with somebody in her camp and it is that person that has been treacherous and gone and sold these stories. Is there a slim chance?"

She continued: "Because I’m being quite mindful of the fact that she’s up the duff, she’s pregnant, she’s got a baby in there and we need to be mindful of all of the stress this might be causing but you know, we cannot stop reading about it – I’m human!" Social media exploded following Coleen's sensational statement that she had worked out that leaked stories from her private account were coming from Rebekah's account, with 'WAGatha Christie' becoming the top Twitter trend in the UK.

Rebekah has strenuously denied stealing Coleen's information, and released a statement which read: "I never speak to anyone about you as various journalists who have asked me to over the years can vouch for. If you thought this was happening you could have told me and I could have changed my passwords to see if it stopped. Over the years various people have had access to my Insta and just this week I found I was following people I didn't know and have never followed myself. I'm not being funny, but I don't need the money, what would I gain from selling stories on you?" Tune in to Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, weekdays from 06:30am – 10am.

