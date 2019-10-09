Rebekah Vardy's former I'm a Celeb campmates react to Coleen Rooney row Twitter has been in an uproar over the Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney row

Social media exploded on Wednesday after Coleen Rooney sensationally accused fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy of sharing personal information from her private Instagram account with The Sun newspaper. While Rebekah denied the accusations, suggesting that plenty of people have had access to her Instagram account over the years, her former I'm a Celebrity campmate seemed to very much want to share her own point of view on the television personality (but held back).

Rebekah and Shappi were on I'm a Celebrity together

Comedienne Shappi Khorsandi, who was in the jungle with Rebekah during the show in 2017, tweeted: "BaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhARGHGHGHGHGHGH!!!!!! I'm not commenting... I'm keeping a dignified silence but I will tell you, IT'S SO [expletive] HARD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" A friend of the celebrity replied: "WHAT DO YOU KNOW? DM ME INSTANTLY. (Obv)." Another person joked: "I mean, you don't need to tell me what happened, just share your password with me so that I can see what happened in somebody else's private account."

She then liked a tweet which read: "I prefer not to speak. If I speak, I am in big trouble." Fellow campmate Iain Lee also opened up about the drama on Twitter, writing: "[Expletive] thing and all and most of you know I'm not a fan but struggling to pile on to a pregnant woman. Dunno. Am I being silly?"

Iain also tweeted about the incident

Rebekah released a statement shortly after Coleen revealed that she had worked out that Rebekah's account was the only one reporting stories to the newspaper, writing: "As I just said to you on the phone, I wish you had called me if you thought this. I never speak to anyone about you as various journalists who have asked me to over the years can vouch for. If you thought this was happening you could have told me and I could have changed my passwords to see if it stopped. Over the years various people have had access to my Insta and just this week I found I was following people I didn't know and have never followed myself. I'm not being funny, but I don't need the money, what would I gain from selling stories on you?"

