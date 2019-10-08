Amanda Holden denies she is a 'princess' after spat with tiling company The Britain’s Got Talent judge shared details of the heated exchange on Twitter and Instagram

Amanda Holden has taken to social media to share her upset after falling out with a tiling company. The Britain's Got Talent judge initially took to Twitter to share a screenshot of her exchange with a member of staff named Jack. Alongside the photo, she wrote: "Well, what a useless company. Don't usually name & shame but this reply wound me up!! I'm no [princess emoji] & hate the words celebrity – didn't ask for special anything BUT the order is under my name. I don't expect any special service. JUST a SERVICE would be good." The screenshot shows a reply from 'Jack' that reads: "Unfortuantely this is not how it works. We will not be refunding your order however, we can refund your shipping feeds. Alternatively we can refund your whole order for you and not send these our. Unfrotuantely we do not make exceptions for 'celebrity' status and all of our customers are treated the same as per our terms and conditions. We will happily refund you your shipping for the inconenice. [sic]."

Well 😡What a useless company. Dont usually name & shame but this reply wound me up!! I’m no👸 & hate the word celebrity-didn’t ask for special anything BUT the order is under my name.I don’t expect any special service. JUST a SERVICE would be good. https://t.co/fEXZI1kxOk pic.twitter.com/MUODvUit32 — Amanda Holden (@AmandaHolden) October 8, 2019

Sharing further screenshots on Instagram of their exchange, Amanda elaborated: "Firstly The order was under my name. We didn't ask for a special service... Secondly the company have admitted it was their mistake. Is this saying I have to pay for tiles that are wrong? How is this legal? If they've admitted the error. And thirdly 'Jack' needs to learn some people skills and have a glance at the Oxford English dictionary... if there is another tiling company that could help us out I would be equally willing to big them up. As I frequently do with small British business [sic]."

Amanda is the owner of two beautiful homes; a lavish pad in Surrey and a country retreat in the Cotswolds – both of which she shares with husband Chris Hughes and her two daughters, Hollie, seven, and 13-year-old Lexi. Speaking previously about her interior style, 48-year-old Amanda explained it was important for her house to feel like a home, saying: "We have two little girls and I don't want them feeling that they're treading on eggshells."

Speaking to& House Beautiful in 2017, Amanda continued: "The playroom looks like it's been burgled with Barbie doing the splits, and downstairs Holly can ride her bike into the kitchen, through the lounge bar and back into the living room. Our dining room is now Chris' bar. We have record awards and an electric guitar on the wall, plus a huge picture of a girl in a spacesuit and a useless Pacman machine! The back windows are big and I love seeing the sun streaming in through them while the cat sleeps on the rug.

"I've always yearned for a walk-in wardrobe and Chris converted our fourth bedroom into one as a surprise for me! It has an amazing dressing table where you press a button, and a mirror rises up and lights up. It's very camp and I just love it!"