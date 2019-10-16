Dianne Buswell looks unrecognisable in hilarious teenage throwback video The Strictly star hasn't always had her signature red hair…

It's not just Strictly Come Dancing that Dianne Buswell is recognised for – it's also her signature bright red hair! But the pro dancer hasn't always been so brave when it comes to the colour of her tresses, as she proved with a hilarious throwback video on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday evening. The Aussie native treated fans to another one of her talents as she shared some clips of herself as a teenager timidly singing – and she had brown hair!

"Don't laugh!!!!! I'm the one wearing the big coat. Enjoy," she captioned one clip of herself singing on a stage with a friend. "I'm taking it all very seriously," she added in another, zooming in on her own face. Referencing her boyfriend Joe Sugg's new role in West End musical Waitress, she captioned a third clip, "Move over Joe Sugg." And her final throwback she captioned: "I had one emotion this whole song," followed by a series of laughing face emojis and a see-no-evil monkey emoji. Dianne may cringe at her childhood ambition – but we absolutely love it!

Dianne looks so different with brown hair

MORE: Ola Jordan and husband James share gorgeous date night selfie

Following her shock Strictly elimination alongside partner Dev Griffin over the weekend, Dianne has been forced to jump to the defence of head judge Shirley Ballas after she fell victim to online abuse following her decision to boot Dianne off the show. One fan tweeted the Aussie pro dancer and her boyfriend Joe, telling them: "Please sort your fans out @dbuzz6589 & @Joe_Sugg. I get why people are upset & I don't think it was @dev_101's time to go. But sending vile abusive tweets & death threats to @ShirleyBallas is totally out of order. Imagine if it was a member of your family on the receiving end."

Dev and Dianne's elimination from Strictly caused upset with fans

MORE: Prince William and Kate visit spectacular glacier in Pakistan - see best photos

The 30-year-old was quick to respond and told her followers: "Guys this is terrible you cannot be bullying like this. It's awful and really upsets me to hear this. It's simply not ok and should never happen!"

On Sunday, Shirley and her three fellow judges Motsi Mabuse, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood all opted to save Aljaz Skorjanec and Viscountess Emma Weymouth in the dance-off, leaving Dianne and her celebrity dance partner Dev Griffin to exit the show. The decision came as a massive shock to fans, with some even claiming that the phone line for Dev and Dianne was down when they tried to vote.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.