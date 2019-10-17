Jennifer Lopez reveals why her son Max has made her so proud The Hustlers actress is a doting mum to twins Max and Emme

Jennifer Lopez may be an international superstar, but her favourite job in the world is being a mum. And on Wednesday evening, the Hustlers actress couldn't resist sharing her son Max's latest achievement with her fans on Instagram. The mother-of-two shared a photo of the 11-year-old holding up his school project, which was a giant Spanish flag, and wrote: "My boy worked so hard on this school project! Proud of you Maximillian!!" Jennifer shares Max and his twin sister Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and is soon to be a stepmother to fiancé Alex Rodriguez's two daughters, Natasha, 14, and 11-year-old Ella, who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Jennifer Lopez's son Max completed his school project, and it made her very proud

READ: How Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's favourite beauty product snuck into Buckingham Palace

It's been a busy time for Emme and Max, who moved to middle school following the summer holidays. The pair separated and have gone to different schools, making their time away from class at home even more special. Jennifer and A-Rod have been praised for the way they have successfully blended their families and often share sweet videos from their life away from the spotlight on their respective YouTube channels.

Take a look at all the celebrities, including JLo and A-Rod, who are preparing to walk down the aisle

Jennifer and A-Rod's children's happiness comes first, and the pair have previously opened up about the moment they introduced their kids to each other for the first time after they began dating in 2017. Talking to People, the award-winning singer said: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'" Alex added: "Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative. We couldn't have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do.

JLo and A-Rod with their children

MORE: Prince Andrew hosted Sarah Ferguson's 60th birthday party

Alex popped the question to Jennifer in March and while the pair haven't yet decided on a date or a venue for their wedding, they have spoken of their excitement about the big day in recent interviews. JLo revealed in September that her son Max will walk her down the aisle during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. It is likely that Emme, Natasha and Ella will also have special roles as bridesmaids. Alex, meanwhile, has hinted that they are planning a destination wedding that will be a "long flight" away.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.