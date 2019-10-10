How Jennifer Lopez inspired Coleen Rooney's Wagatha Christie work Coleen Rooney's accused fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy of selling stories about her

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy are currently embroiled in a huge media storm after Coleen publicly accused Rebekah of selling stories on her. And on Thursday's This Morning, fellow WAGS Danielle Lloyd and Lizzy Cundy appeared on the show to discuss the run-in. During the conversation, Lizzy shared her thoughts on Coleen's detective work, and said that the mother-of-four could have taken inspiration from Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez. She said: "I once interviewed J-Lo and I asked her how she keeps her close-knit circle of friends and how does she know who to trust? She said: 'I give fake stories and when that fake story is released, I know it's them and I get rid of them.'"

Coleen Rooney has accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking her stories to the press

On Wednesday, Coleen posted a lengthy statement on her public Instagram account, where she revealed that she had suspected that Rebekah had been sharing her private information online, and had been planting fake stories on her private Instagram account to see if the newspaper would report them. Through a process of elimination, she had shared the posts on Instagram Stories and blocked her other followers minus Rebekah over the past five months to see whether the stories would be leaked to the press – which they were.

MORE: Angelina Jolie's Maleficent outfit dress took over 50 hours to make

Jennifer Lopez looked to have inspired Coleen's detective work

Rebekah was quick to respond to the accusations and deny them and said that she was not responsible for the leaks. The pregnant reality star was on holiday in Dubai with her family at the time of Coleen's accusations, but is now planning on flying back to the UK. A spokesperson for the TV personality also confirmed that she will be taking legal action.

READ: Charlotte Church heartbroken over devastating family news

Coleen spent the past five months posting fake stories on Instagram to find out who was leaking them

Responding to Coleen's message on Twitter, she wrote: "As I just said to you on the phone, I wish you had called me if you thought this. I never speak to anyone about you as various journalists who have asked me to over the years can vouch for. If you thought this was happening you could have told me and I could have changed my passwords to see if it stopped. Over the years various people have had access to my Insta and just this week I found I was following people I didn't know and have never followed myself. I'm not being funny, but I don't need the money, what would I gain from selling stories on you? I liked you a lot Coleen and I'm so upset that you have chosen to do this, especially when I am heavily pregnant. I'm disgusted that I'm even having to deny this. You should have called me the first time this happened."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.