Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod share new family photo with all their children ahead of their wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are couple goals and fans can't wait for their upcoming wedding. And over the weekend, A-Rod shared a lovely photo of them both with their children to illustrate his ideal day during a question and answer session on Instagram Stories. The baseball player was asked by a fan: "What do you like to do for fun," to which he replied: "Spending time with my family, game nights, movie nights." Alex accompanied his answer with two photos, one showing them all hanging out in the garden together, and another of him and Jennifer hugging their children. The athlete is dad to daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, while Jennifer is mum to twins Max and Emme, 11, who she shares with Marc Anthony.

Alex popped the question to Jennifer in March and while the pair haven't yet decided on a date or a venue for their wedding, they have spoken of their excitement about the big day in recent interviews. JLo revealed in September that her son Max will walk her down the aisle during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. It is likely that Emme, Natasha and Ella will also have special roles as bridesmaids.

Alex, meanwhile, has hinted that they are planning a destination wedding that will be a "long flight" away. In August, Jennifer convinced fans that she had already found her wedding location after the star shared a number of videos of herself visiting what looked like a wedding spot on a beach, which were posted on Instagram Stories. The beach looked like the perfect place to say 'I do', with white sand, a clear blue ocean and a giant heart situated in the sand. Jennifer even tagged fiancé Alex in the video. However, it appears we may have a while to wait to find out more details about when and where they will be tying the knot.

The bride-to-be has since sought marriage advice from someone she admires greatly - American lawyer and jurist Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In a video posted by Jennifer on Instagram, Ruth shared some advice that was given to her by her mother-in-law on her own wedding day, which she also uses in the work place. "She said that it helps sometimes to be a little deaf. And that good advice I have followed in every workplace. Including the job I now have," Ruth revealed.

