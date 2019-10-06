Victoria Beckham shares new photo of Harper - and she’s so stylish Harper Beckham is one fashionable young lady!

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham shared a photo with fans this weekend which proved just how much her daughter Harper is following in her footsteps. The mum-of-four posted the sweet snap to her Instagram stories on Saturday evening, and it showed eight-year-old Harper from the back, her blonde hair in a ponytail, as she wore a plush white robe embroidered with the Vogue logo across the shoulders. Victoria captioned the photo: "Good night Harper Seven."

Harper and Vogue's Anna Wintour were deep in conversation at London Fashion Week

Not all eight-year-olds have such stylish nightwear, but it isn't surprising that Harper does, given how fashionable her mother is. The former Spice Girl sharpened her design skills by working on a range for Rock & Republic in 2004 before launching a denim collection in 2007 and her own label in 2008. She has long been loyal to Vogue, appearing on the covers of not only the British and American issues but on international editions including France, Russia, India, Australia and China.

Anna Wintour, who helms the U.S edition, was photographed sitting next to and talking with Harper at the launch of Victoria's latest collection at London Fashion Week in September. Later, the designer shared a behind-the-scenes video showing Harper and her dad David visiting Victoria at her studio as she prepared for the show. "She was nervous, but she's worked so hard, and the team have worked so hard," David told the camera.

The eight-year-old modelled the robe for her mum's Instagram

On the day of the show, Victoria shared another clip, which showed Harper choosing a brooch to pin to her pretty floral dress in honour of the special occasion. "You look beautiful," her dad told her, to which she replied: "Thanks!" The youngster's fashion sense also impressed Victoria's followers in a recent photo featuring her godmother, Eva Longoria. The picture showed the eight-year-old wearing a red Harry Potter T-shirt with the Gryffindor house logo. Fans commented: "Harper is a Potterhead omg," and "The fact Harper loves Harry Potter makes me so happy."

