Victoria Beckham thrills fans with personal greeting during New York talk show appearance The former Spice Girl seemed delighted to be there!

Designer Victoria Beckham has been a big hit on both sides of the pond since her days in the Spice Girls more than two decades ago – and that trend continued this week! The former singer appeared on American morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, and fans in the audience were delighted to have the chance to get up close and personal with the star.

Walking out to Lizzo's feel-good anthem Good as Hell, Victoria strode through the clapping crowd, all of whom stood to greet her. She high-fived some audience members as she passed and turned back to wave at everyone who'd gathered for her appearance, who cheered in response. Victoria then stepped onto the stage and hugged hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. The warm moment was posted to the show's Instagram stories and the British beauty then shared it with her own followers.

Victoria showed off a gorgeous new dress from her collection

MORE: Victoria Beckham's purple jumper looks mighty like this Marks & Spencer version

The fashion maven also shared another video clip from the show's Instagram account, in which she introduced herself and announced what she was wearing. "Hi, I'm Victoria Beckham and I am wearing… Victoria Beckham," the 45-year-old said, gesturing to her flowing red dress and smiling. Then she unexpectedly lifted up the hem as far as her thigh, revealing a gorgeous pair of open-toe leopard print boots. "And check out these boots, by the way," she added.

The glamorous designer high-fived audience members

READ: Romeo Beckham congratulates dad David for this special reason

Victoria is in the States to promote her new beauty range, Victoria Beckham Beauty, as well as to be an ambassador for her fashion line. Earlier in the week, she appeared on the Today Show, where host Hoda Kotb asked about her reputation for not smiling. Denying that it was because she was unhappy, Victoria responded: "I smile on the inside! I'm so lucky, I'm so blessed, I love what I do. I can empower women through fashion or beauty, make them feel like the best version of themselves. So I am smiling inside and outside!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.