Ruth Langsford updates concerned fans about her and Eamonn Holmes' dog Maggie Ruth and Eamonn Holmes live in Surrey with their rescue dog Maggie and teenage son Jack

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes had a fright last week when their beloved rescue dog Maggie developed a wound, that had left her needing to wear a collar. Worried fans sent the pair messages of support as well as offering advice on how to help Maggie's injury, which the couple were very grateful for. On Saturday evening, Ruth updated her fans with some good news concerning her dog, revealing that she had been able to remove the collar and that she was getting better. On Twitter, the This Morning presenter shared a video of Maggie sleeping next to the fire in her bed in the living room, and wrote: "The collar of shame is off and she's in her happy place by the fire watching @bbcstrictly with me! Love her so much!"

Ruth Langsford updated her fans about dog Maggie's injury

Fans were quick to comment on Ruth's update on Maggie, with one writing: "Yay! I'm so pleased to know that her collar is off and she's enjoying your company next to the fire. What a lovely evening in for both of you I'm sure. Your love for Maggie is gorgeous." Another wrote: "You just make me want to rescue a pooch – I love your Maggie too." A third added: "Such a beautiful dog! Glad she's feeling better."

Ruth and Eamonn Holmes with Maggie

Eamonn and Ruth adopted the Border collie cross in 2011 after Eamonn fell in love with her at a celebration for the tenth anniversary of the Uxbridge Dogs Trust Centre. After showing a video of the pet to Ruth and their son Jack, they were soon convinced that she would make their family complete. In April, Eamonn shared a photo with Maggie in honour of National Pet Day, saying she had made him a better person. "8 years ago this little darling came into my life and made me a better person. She was a rescue dog and I couldn't understand why someone would not have cared for her before we came along," he wrote at the time.

The celebrity couple live with Maggie and their teenage son Jack in Surrey, and prefer nothing more than hanging out at their house on the days they are not working. Ruth described her ideal day off, telling HELLO!: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home. I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me." Eamonn added: "I am a keen gardener, I am always in the garden weeding, mowing the lawn. I am always going to my lawn."

