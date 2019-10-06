Eamonn Holmes gets in trouble after sharing new photo with Ruth Langsford from their date night This Morning star Eamonn Holmes' fans told him off after he joked about his wife

Eamonn Holmes is renowned for his sense of humour, but fans were quick to tell him off on Saturday after the This Morning presenter made a joke about his wife Ruth Langsford. The TV presenters had gone on a date night to a hat party, and Eamonn had shared a photo of them both just before heading out. While the dad-of-four rocked a black cowboy hat and had chosen a witches hat for his wife. The pair posed for a selfie, which Eamonn uploaded on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Who's The Witch in the background? I hear you ask.. If the hat fits ... wear it I say!" Many of the star's followers were quick to tell him off for his comment, with one writing: "Mr Holmes! Be nice to your lady," while another wrote: "Not a nice thing to say about your wife." A third added: "Ahh don't be mean!"

Eamonn Holmes got into trouble after making a joke about Ruth Langsford

The TV couple enjoy working together on This Morning, where Eamonn often keeps Ruth on her toes. The pair spoke to HELLO! about working together, and Ruth admitted that she is often reigning her husband in when he doesn't follow the rules of live television. We're like ying and yang. Eamonn pushes me out of my comfort zone and I reign him in when he's being too naughty so somewhere we meet in the middle and it seems to work well," she said. Eamonn added: "She likes to stick to the rules and I like to swerve her away from them, so that leads to an interesting watch."

Eamonn and Ruth with their beloved rescue dog Maggie

During the days that they are not working, Ruth and Eamonn prefer nothing more than spending time at their family home in Surrey. The celebrity couple live with their teenage son Jack and their rescue dog Maggie. Ruth described her ideal day off, telling HELLO!: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending it time with family and being at home. I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me." Eamonn added: "I am a keen gardener, I am always in the garden weeding, mowing the lawn. I am always going to my lawn."

