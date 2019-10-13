Ruth Langsford jokes about regular weekend fight inside her and Eamonn Holmes' home Ruth and Eamonn Holmes live in Surrey with their son Jack and beloved rescue dog Maggie

Ruth Langsford has given a rare insight into how she spends her weekends at home with husband Eamonn Holmes – and they are very relatable! The This Morning presenter shared a funny video on Instagram where she joked about the regular fight she witnesses between her rescue dog Maggie and the hoover whenever she tries to tidy up the house. In the footage, Ruth can be seen hoovering the floor while Maggie chases it around. "Just our regular Sunday morning hoover fight," she wrote in the caption. Many fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Mine does the same," while another wrote: "Thought only my dog did this!" A third added: "My dogs do this too!"

Ruth and Eamonn celebrated Maggie's ninth birthday at the beginning of October and treated their four-legged friend to a box of toys. Ruth shared a sweet video of Maggie inspecting her new gifts which she posted on Twitter, and wrote: "Someone's got a birthday! 9 years old (We think!) today. Happy birthday to our beautiful Maggie." Eamonn re-posted the footage on his own Twitter page, and wrote: "That's how much we love her. And to think we only have Maggie in our lives because someone else abandoned her. If you met her you too would love her. Thank goodness for @DogsTrust." Eamonn and Ruth took Maggie home after Eamonn went to a celebration for the Uxbridge Dogs Trust centre's ten year anniversary. Eamonn had returned back home with a video of Maggie and showed their son Jack, who immediately fell in love with her, resulting in the family going back to see if they could adopt her.

Ruth and Eamonn with their beloved rescue dog Maggie

During the days that they are not working, Ruth and Eamonn prefer nothing more than spending time at their family home in Surrey. Ruth described her ideal day off, telling HELLO!: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending it time with family and being at home. I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me." Eamonn added: "I am a keen gardener, I am always in the garden weeding, mowing the lawn. I am always going to my lawn."

