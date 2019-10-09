Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes celebrate special family occasion - see photos Eamonn joined his son Declan and his wife Jenny for a night out

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford enjoyed a fancy family night out at the Shard on Tuesday evening. The This Morning presenters, who have been married since 2010, joined Eamonn's son Declan to celebrate his wife Jenny's birthday at Chinese restaurant Hutong, which sits on level 33 of the iconic London-based building. Taking to Instagram to share a snap of the foursome, Eamonn wrote: "Birthday Celebration with my daughter-in-law Dr Jenny." The group posed in front of a backdrop of the stunning views of the city.

Ruth also took to her own account to share a picture with her husband, and gushed in the caption: "My favourite dinner companion @eamonnholmes. What a view from @hutongshard #london #capital #datenight." Eamonn shares children Declan, Nial and Rebecca with his ex-wife Gabrielle Holmes, he is also a father to another son, Jack, with wife Ruth. The TV presenter is clearly very close to his children and often shares sweet tributes to them on social media.

In August, Eamonn shared a lovely tribute to Declan and Jenny on their first wedding anniversary. "A year ago today," he wrote alongside a throwback snap from the wedding. "Happy first anniversary to son number one Declan and my daughter in law Dr Jenny. Love is…" Earlier this year, in an interview with HELLO!, both Eamonn and Ruth spoke about the possibilities of Declan and Jenny having children.

"If it's God's will and there's grandchildren then I would be the most fun granddaddy on the block," shared Eamonn, while Ruth admitted: "He doesn’t like the thought of being a grandpa because it makes him feel old. But I can guarantee you the minute a baby is put in his arms and is his son's child, he will be mush. I can't wait! I think it will be lovely!"

