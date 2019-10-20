Kate Middleton makes first-ever Instagram post – and it's emotional The royal chose a series of her favourite photos and posted them on the Kensington Royal Instagram account

The Duchess of Cambridge has done something she's never done before – and royal fans are in their element! On Sunday morning, Kate made her very first Instagram post via the Kensington Royal account, where she chose a series of photos from her and Prince William's secret trip to a children's orphanage during their recent tour of Pakistan. The doting mum opened up about how the SOS Village in Lahore has been helping vulnerable young children thrive through a family environment. To illustrate her message, Kate chose photos including one of William hugging two little boys and one of her shaking a little girl's hand while bending down to her level, along with a picture of Kate laughing while chatting to a group of children, and one of her mid-action during a game of cricket.

Kate Middleton made her first ever Instagram post on Sunday

Kate's message read: "The community at the SOS Village is built around family - and the best possible family you could imagine - where everyone comes together to nurture, love and protect the children in their care. These vulnerable children, many who have come through traumatic circumstances, are nurtured in this caring environment and are able to form these quality relationships that they so desperately need to thrive. — Catherine."

Prince William and Kate paid a second visit to the children's orphanage during their trip to Pakistan

William and Kate had initially visited the SOS Village on Thursday as it had been part of their tour programme. However, when their plane had to make an emergency land on Thursday evening, it meant that the royals found themselves in Lahore for another night. Instead of waiting for their plane inside their hotel on the Friday morning, William and Kate decided to pay a second visit to the orphanage. Photos of their time there were only released on Sunday, but illustrated just how much fun they were all having. During their time there, the royal couple took part in a cricket match with the children, as well as doing arts and crafts. William was even given a handmade bracelet by one of the children, which he was seen wearing for the rest of the day.

Kate chatted with the children during their visit

The Cambridges had travelled to Pakistan at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. They arrived on Monday evening before returning to the UK on Friday just after 8pm. The royals will no doubt have been looking forward to seeing their three children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one, first thing in the morning, as it was likely that they were in bed by the time their parents got home.

During their five-day royal tour, William and Kate's children were never far from their minds. During their fourth day in Pakistan, while taking part in a cricket match in Lahore, they received some gifts for George, Charlotte and Louis, in the form of cricket bats, although they joked that Louis' bat was currently bigger than him.

