Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' fans rush to offer support after they reveal sad pet news We hope the This Morning couple's dog Maggie gets better soon

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have revealed that their family pet dog, Maggie, is unwell after developing a wound. Sharing a picture of their adorable pooch wearing a collar on Instagram, This Morning presenter Eamonn explained: "Maggie has been to The Vet. She picked up a wound on one of her back legs. The Collar is to stop her licking it. Poor Girl."

His wife also shared a video of Maggie looking pretty solemn, saying: "Got home last night to discover this! Our darling Maggie has a little wound on her leg which she wouldn't stop licking so the vet put her in the collar of shame!! I hope she knows it’s for her own good... she's not impressed!" She also added the hashtags: #maggie #rescuedog #dogstrust #dogsofinstagram.

MORE: Kate Middleton dons tiara for special tea with young cancer patient in Pakistan

Concerned fans were quick to offer some piece of advice, with many suggesting to buy various aids to help with the discomfort. "You can get rubber rings in the pet shop that do the same thing much better and softer on their necks get well soon Maggie," wrote one follower, to which Eamonn replied: "Thanks for telling me."

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE

Eamonn and Ruth adopted the Border collie cross in 2011, after Eamonn fell in love with her at a celebration for the tenth anniversary of the Uxbridge Dogs Trust Centre. After showing a video of the pet to Ruth and their son Jack, they were soon convinced that she would make their family complete. In April, Eamonn shared a photo with Maggie in honour of National Pet Day, saying she had made him a better person. "8 years ago this little darling came into my life and made me a better person. She was a rescue dog and I couldn't understand why someone would not have cared for her before we came along," he wrote at the time.

GALLERY: These pampered celebrity pets have lifestyles we could only dream of

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.