Wayne Rooney shares inspiring message amid wife Coleen's row with Rebekah Vardy The England football player spoke out on World Mental Health Day

Wayne Rooney has taken to Instagram and Twitter to share an inspiring message with fans, amid his wife Coleen's very public row with Rebekah Vardy. Celebrities and social media users alike have been weighing in on the scandal, in which Coleen accused Rebekah of selling private stories about her to the press. But taking no notice of the drama, Wayne chose to mark World Mental Health Day on his accounts.

The England footballer posted a photo that read "Dear whoever's reading this…" alongside the caption: "Since supporting @NSPCC_official and @Childline_official over the last 4 years I have seen things get better when it comes to talking about our mental health but there is still lots of work to be done. I really want to urge anyone who follows me who might be going through a struggle to seek support and talk about how they're feeling, not just today but any day. #WMHD."

Wayne marked World Mental Health Day on his account

Wayne, 33, was praised by fans who called him a "true legend" and a "top boy", although others poked fun as he failed to address his wife's situation. "You do know this isn't the announcement everyone is waiting for," one follower replied, while several others echoed Coleen's post from the previous day, writing: "It's........... Rebekah Vardy's account."

MORE: 25 photos of the royal family's most stunning homes

On Wednesday, the mother-of-four accused Rebekah of leaking her personal information, which was obtained via Coleen's private Instagram account, to a British newspaper. She wrote: "There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family – all without my permission or knowledge. After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion."

Coleen publicly accused Rebekah Vardy of selling stories about her

Coleen continued: "To try and prove this, I came up with an idea. I blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram stories except ONE account. (Those on my private account must have been wondering why I haven't had stories on there for a while.) Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper. And you know what, they did! The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about the basement flooding in my new house." She concluded: "Now I know for certain which account/individual it's come from. I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them. It's… Rebekah Vardy's account."

MORE: See how much Ola Jordan's baby bump has grown in the past months

Rebekah, who is heavily pregnant with her fifth child, was quick to refute the statement. She has reportedly cut short her holiday in Dubai to come home to the UK to tackle the situation with her lawyers and clear her name.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.