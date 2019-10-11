Rebekah Vardy reveals Coleen Rooney BLOCKED her months ago before public spat Jamie Vardy's wife has spoken out to defend herself

Rebekah Vardy has revealed the first clue that Coleen Rooney suspected her of selling personal stories, going back more than six months to March. The 37-year-old has spoken out to defend herself following Coleen's accusations, after receiving a torrent of abuse on social media.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Rebekah revealed that she noticed in March that Coleen had blocked her on her private Instagram account. "I sent her a message and asked her: 'Have I done something, is there a problem here? I seem to be blocked on Instagram.' And she said no, it was probably one of the kids messing about with her phone that had done it. She was completely convincing," she said.

Although Coleen removed the block on Becky's account, it seems that is when she then blocked everyone else so that she was the only one who could see her Instagram Stories. However, Rebekah is determined to clear her name and find out who really leaked the fake stories, admitting she is not convinced it came from her account, and she has not been presented with any evidence by Coleen's legal team. "We've asked for the proof, but it's not been forthcoming," Becky said.

Coleen publically accused Rebekah of selling personal stories about her and her family to The Sun in a Twitter post on Wednesday. Rebekah – who was on holiday with her family at the time – said she called Coleen straight away, after being given no warning by her former friend.

"I said to her: 'Coleen, what on earth have you done?'" Becky recalled of the conversation. "It was not an easy phone call. She said to me: 'I'm not pointing the finger' and I said: 'You have just annihilated me in public and hung me out to dry. The whole world hates me!' If I don't talk, then everyone will still think I did it, and the abuse will go on."

