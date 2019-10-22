Kourtney Kardashian shares never-before-seen pregnancy throwback photo The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is a doting mum to Mason, Penelope, and Reign

Kourtney Kardashian has opened up in the past about how much she enjoys being pregnant and so it was apt that she chose to mark younger sister Kim Kardashian's birthday on Monday with a sweet throwback photo of the pair, which had been taken when she was expecting her son Mason – now nine. In the picture, the pair were sitting on the sofa wearing matching dresses, while Kourtney was holding her baby bump. "Nine months pregnant @kimkardashian," the mother-of-three captioned the photo. Kourtney was the first of the Kardashian clang to have a baby and went on to welcome daughter Penelope, seven, and son Reign, four.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a gorgeous pregnancy photo from when she was expecting Mason

The oldest Kardashian sister also chose to share another throwback photo of the pair to mark Kim's birthday, which was taken in the mid-nineties at a restaurant. "Happy birthday Kimberly Noel Kardashian West! I love you forever," she wrote in the caption. In the picture, Kim was wearing a pink cardigan and a pearl necklace, while Kourtney rocked blonde highlights and a white polo shirt. Fans adored seeing the unseen picture, in particular their fashion choices. "Omg the cardigan and pearls," one wrote, while another mistook Kourtney for Khloe Kardashian: "I for real thought that was @khloekardashian on the left!" they wrote.

The rest of Kim's siblings also shared sweet messages on social media to mark her birthday, with Kendall Jenner posting some cute throwback pictures of Kim as a teenager looking after a then-baby Kendall, while Khloe shared a collage of photos of Kim over the years, including one of her holding baby True, and a funny video of her drunk after a night out.

Kourtney shared another throwback picture with Kim Kardashian to mark her birthday on Monday

Kim was surrounded by her family as she celebrated her birthday and her mum Kris Jenner and husband Kayne West threw her a dinner party which was attended by her siblings and their children. The star had an incredible time and opened up about her special celebrations on Instagram following her party, revealing that her favourite Armenian restaurant Carousel had catered for the event, while Kayne had donated money to her favourite charities. She wrote: "Thank you so much for all of the birthday love! I had the best most relaxing birthday ever! I Spent the weekend w my amazing friends in Palm Springs and then had a family dinner at my house tonight thrown by my mom and Kanye. My favorite Armenian restaurant Carousel came and catered and then was surprised with a beignet truck and churro stand! I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye for me the most amazing bags. But he donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!"

