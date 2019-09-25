Kourtney Kardashian's fans go wild over her son Reign's appearance for this sweet reason Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's youngest son is the cutest!

Kourtney Kardashian's youngest son Reign Disick knows how to steal the show, having made headlines after his hilarious appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier in the year. And most recently, the four-year-old starred in Keeping Up with the Kardashians in a scene where he was seen playing Star Troopers with his mum. The footage was posted on his grandmother, Kris Jenner's Instagram page, and many fans were quick to point out just how much he looked like his aunt, supermodel Kendall Jenner. Comments soon came in, with one writing: "He's so like Kendall as a baby," one wrote, while another observed: "He's like Kendall and MJ." A third added: "He resembles Kendall a bit."

Fans think Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign looks like his aunt Kendall Jenner

Reign is the younger brother of Mason, nine, and seven-year-old Penelope, and the three children make occasional appearances on their family's reality TV shows. Scott has his own programme called Flip it like Disick, which sees him tackle high-end home tasks and remodelling, including his own house. Recently, the doting dad made a playhouse for his children which was built in the grounds of Kourtney's garden. Scott also renovated Penelope's bedroom as he wanted to make sure that she felt as comfortable in her room at her dad's house as she does in her room at Kourtney's home as she splits her time between the two. He said: "The most special girl in the world to me is my little daughter, Penelope. Because she goes back and forth to her mum Kourtney's house, because we co-parent, I want Penelope to be as comfortable at my house as she is at her mum's. And I want her room at her dad's to be perfect."

Reign Disick is the cutest!

Kourtney and Scott have managed to find the perfect balance with co-parenting their children, and the Poosh founder even joined her ex-boyfriend and Sofia Richie on holiday earlier in the year so that their children could enjoy a holiday with both of their parents. Most recently, Kourtney travelled around Europe over the summer holidays, and shared many cute photos of her family on social media. And while the Disick children are often on TV, Kourtney hopes that they follow a different career path when they are older. During a recent appearance on The Real Daytime, she was asked whether she's ever considered walking away from the show.

Kim Kardashian's older sister admitted: "Every day is different. But at the moment I'm happy and I'm very into my blessings and feeling very good. But I definitely have my moments where, 'cause I mean, life is short.'" The doting mum also admitted that she's hoping that her children will do something different when they grow up, rather than following in her footsteps. She said of them starting their own reality TV show: "If they want to do it, I think it's whatever their dreams are. I definitely would never push them to do it and it's not something that I'm hoping they're going to do."

